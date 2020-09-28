Menu
Google parent settles lawsuit over sexual misconduct cases

Google parent settles lawsuit over sexual misconduct cases

The company will prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation.

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Google/Gerd Altmann, modified by IDG Comm

Google parent Alphabet has settled a shareholder lawsuit that accused the company of covering up lavish exit packages to executives found responsible for sexual misconduct, saying it would overhaul workplace policies and increase oversight of its diversity efforts.

The company will prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation. Sexual misconduct accusations against senior executives will be investigated by a "rapid response" team, and they will be barred from amending their stock-selling plans while under investigation.

Penalties and training will be made more consistent. And Google employees will be able to publicly discuss the facts of their cases.

A new council to oversee diversity efforts will include executives including CEO Sundar Pichai as well as independent experts such as a retired judge and outside attorneys. The council will report quarterly to the leadership development committee of Alphabet's board.

The company will spend US$310 million over a decade on diversity initiatives, such as computer science training for minorities, and Google will expand globally its US policy of not considering prior salaries in setting wages for new hires.

Julie Goldsmith Reiser, an attorney who handled the case for shareholders, said the commitments raised the bar beyond what any other company facing diversity and sexual harassment challenges has agreed to.

"It is a lot of tools that Alphabet will have in the toolbox to make its workplace better," she said.

Several changes that already applied to Google also will be enforced Alphabet-wide, including making arbitration optional for employee and contractor sexual harassment claims.

The lawsuit from last year in Santa Clara County Superior Court in California accused Alphabet leadership of making misguided decisions around sexual misconduct issues that hurt the company's reputation and share price, as Google and other companies faced a reckoning during the Me Too movement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Aditya Soni and Cynthia Osterman)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 