What comes next as ‘survival mode’ subsides?

As the initial rush to ad-hoc remote workforce collaboration tools begins to wane, organisations are looking to settle in and get the most out of workplace solutions for a new normal — a trend that is set to work in Connect NZ’s favour.

The IT and managed services provider is seeing an appetite by businesses to move from the initial urgency of ‘survival mode’, seen when the country first went into lock down, to fully operationalise tools like Zoom which, according to general manager Keith Block, offer immense value not only in the current context but more generally in the modern workplace.

“We are seeing different behaviours in different industries, however our expectation is that our current and future customers will continue to invest in tools that support collaboration and flexible working and bed them into their operations,” Block told Reseller News.

Looming large on the horizon of demand and opportunity, according to Block, are subscription offerings such as Zoom Meetings, Rooms and Zoom Cloud Phone solutions for flexibility and scalability, along with learning management systems and mobile devices.

Also on the plate for partners is the prospect of work around application programming interfaces (APIs) to bring together platforms, hands free collaboration and machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

These areas of demand and opportunity play well into Connect NZ’s strengths, with the company an established specialist in collaboration and unified communications in the local market.

The company has longstanding partnerships with providers in the communications space, such as Zoom, Apple and Samsung.

Broadly, Connect NZ, as its name suggests, specialises in best-in-breed business technology that enables mobile working, collaboration and unified communications.

“We have been a leader in this space in New Zealand since the market was deregulated and have brought new platforms to the market here, including Zoom, which has revolutionised Kiwis’ ability to collaborate,” Block said.

Indeed, earlier this year Connect NZ became Zoom Video Communications' first partner in the Australia and New Zealand region, with rights to sell the Zoom Phone service.

In its capacity as a collaboration and unified communications specialist, the company is a full service technology partner, taking care of everything from designing a solution, to supplying hardware and software, installation, training, support and ongoing advice, such as how to get the most out of investment in various platforms.

As such, it should come as little surprise that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the ongoing emergence by businesses from those disruptions have seen the company accelerate its existing strategy, driven by the recent requirement of organisations to rapidly adopt work from home technologies.

However, over the past few months the Connect NZ team has gone above and beyond, according to Block, to support its existing and new clients to rapidly adapt and embed new technologies.

As a result, the company’s technology subscription services for software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings have experienced four-digit growth.

Keeping things close to the customer

Founded in 1979, Connect NZ started out selling business hardware such as printers and audio visual (AV) systems, and it still does that, but it’s also advanced in line with technology over this time.

Today, the company works with a customer base that spans the public and private sectors and most industries to meet the market’s ever-changing technology needs.



