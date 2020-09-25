Microsoft NZ charges Jagga with helping customers grasp the 'art-of-the-possible'

With a green light for its local datacentre region, Microsoft has to "be there for customers more than ever"

Sameer Jagga (Microsoft NZ) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft NZ is expanding its senior leadership team with the appointment of Sameer Jagga to the newly created role of specialist sales unit leader.

The appointment ensured the customer success and specialist units were represented on Microsoft NZ’s senior leadership team and follows the appointment of Nigel Parker as customer success unit lead.

Jagga has been at Microsoft for nearly ten years, starting as a senior consultant tasked to understand customers’ core challenges, before going on to technology strategist, account executive and then as client CTO for financial services, telco and insurance.

“As customers in New Zealand accelerate their technology-led transformation, this team, together with the customer success unit, will play a critical role in helping them understand the art-of-the-possible, and how they can make the most of it," Jagga said.

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director at Microsoft New Zealand, said the role would see Microsoft provide a more holistic end-to-end customer sales experience at a crucial time.

“The recent reorganisation of our senior leadership team pivots the business to be better geared to deliver what our customers need when they need it," she said.

With Overseas Investment Office approval for Microsoft to create a datacentre region in New Zealand, Microsoft needed to be there for customers more than ever.