Kiwi ISV Seequent gives Microsoft a hand with water conservation

Seequent’s Leapfrog Works is beig used to create 3D models for California's Water Replenishment District (WRD)

Credit: Unsplash

Kiwi independent software vendor (ISV) and Microsoft partner Seequent is one four named partners working with the vendor and its customers to drive positive change around water quality and conservation.

On 21 September, Microsoft announced a new commitment to make its direct operations ‘water positive’ by 2030.

“We’re tackling our water consumption in two ways: reducing our water use intensity – or the water we use per megawatt of energy used for our operations – and replenishing water in the water-stressed regions we operate. This means that by 2030 Microsoft will replenish more water than it consumes on a global basis,” the vendor’s president Brad Smith said.

Microsoft plans to achieve this goal in a number of ways. For example, the company’s new Silicon Valley campus, opening later this year in California, features an on-site rainwater collection system and waste treatment plant to ensure 100 per cent of the site’s non-potable water comes from onsite recycled sources.

Microsoft also plans to use its technology to better understand where water stress is emerging and to optimise water replenishment investments across a region.

As part of the announcement, Seequent was one of the four partners highlighted by Microsoft that are working with the vendor and its customers to drive change in the area of water quality and conservation.

Headquartered in Christchurch, Seequent specialises in developing scientific data visualisation software. It largely services the mining, energy, civil and environmental markets.



The ISV's primary development activities are undertaken in its home country, New Zealand, as well as Canada and South Africa. It also has offices in Australia, Chile, Brazil, Russia and the UK.

Alongside Ecolab, Schneider Electric (SE) and Grundfos, Seequent is assisting in the development of solutions to help customers understand water-related risks due to climate change; use data to reduce water and make smarter decisions about water; and, improve water quality and conservation.

The Christchurch company, which relies on Azure to underpin its geospatial and geoscience work, is engaged in water quality and quantity work with the Water Replenishment District (WRD), the largest groundwater agency in California.

WRD’s service area covers a 420-square-mile region of southern Los Angeles County and accounts for approximately half of the region’s water supply. The WRD is using Seequent’s Leapfrog Works to create 3D models of the local water basins, creating better understanding of groundwater flow and identifying contamination.

According to Microsoft, these models are helping WRD maintain its Water Independence Now Program, which has made the region more sustainable using local resources, including advanced treated recycled water to replenish groundwater supplies.

“This water-positive commitment is a critical step,” Microsoft New Zealand commercial partner director Matt Bostwick said. “And to see our very own ISV partner Seequent alongside global powerhouses Ecolab, Schneider and Grundfos, as a key partner working on water quality and conservation is incredible.

“This is true global recognition for a tech company from Aotearoa,” he added.



Seequent used to be known as ARANZ Geo. It changed its name in early 2018 in a bid to reflect its expansion into a broader range of industries and markets.

Seequent chief executive Shaun Maloney said at the time that the new brand reflected the company’s evolving purpose and vision for the future.

“To help our customers succeed we enable better decisions about earth, environment and energy. This is the singular vision for Seequent and it stands above any product, solution or sector," Maloney said in the months prior to the official rebrand.





