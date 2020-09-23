Menu
Paul Migliorini leaves AWS after five years

Paul Migliorini leaves AWS after five years

Migliorini plans to take a different path for a couple of years

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Paul Migliorini

Paul Migliorini

Credit: AWS

After five years in top management roles for Amazon Web Services (AWS) across the local region, Paul Migliorini has made the decision to leave the cloud vendor.

Migliorini was first appointed as the cloud vendor's A/NZ managing director in 2015 until February this year, when Adam Beavis was appointed to the role and Migliorini shifted to ‘acting’ regional managing director covering Asia Pacific and Japan. Three months later, Phil Davis joined the company, covering that role. 

In an email sighted by ARN, Migliorini said he was “going to take a different path for a couple of years while my kids are still young and work part time doing a range of different advisory and investment work – much of which will still be in the extended AWS universe.”

Migliorini has accumulated more than 20 years of experience across various fields working as a management consultant for Ernst and Young, Motorola in Hong Kong, and top management roles within BT Global Services. He was also the CEO for Regus Group before jumping across to AWS.

AWS confirmed Migliorini will depart this week "following a smooth and planned transition."

 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AWSPaul Migliorini

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 