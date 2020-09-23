Paul Migliorini leaves AWS after five years

Migliorini plans to take a different path for a couple of years

Paul Migliorini Credit: AWS

After five years in top management roles for Amazon Web Services (AWS) across the local region, Paul Migliorini has made the decision to leave the cloud vendor.

Migliorini was first appointed as the cloud vendor's A/NZ managing director in 2015 until February this year, when Adam Beavis was appointed to the role and Migliorini shifted to ‘acting’ regional managing director covering Asia Pacific and Japan. Three months later, Phil Davis joined the company, covering that role.

In an email sighted by ARN, Migliorini said he was “going to take a different path for a couple of years while my kids are still young and work part time doing a range of different advisory and investment work – much of which will still be in the extended AWS universe.”

Migliorini has accumulated more than 20 years of experience across various fields working as a management consultant for Ernst and Young, Motorola in Hong Kong, and top management roles within BT Global Services. He was also the CEO for Regus Group before jumping across to AWS.

AWS confirmed Migliorini will depart this week "following a smooth and planned transition."