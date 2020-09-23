GSIs primed as Google Cloud edges closer to Anaplan in the enterprise

Ash Willis (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has partnered with Anaplan to offer enhanced planning and business performance across the enterprise market, supported by a select group of global systems integrators (GSIs).

Operating as a cloud-native enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) specialist, the Anaplan platform is designed to help large-scale customers orchestrate business performance by connecting "teams, systems and insights", powered by proprietary Hyperblock technology.

The alliance represents Anaplan’s first public cloud offering in market, with Google starting out as a customer in 2016, deploying the platform across sales, supply chain and finance divisions.

Leveraging both Hyperblock and Google Cloud infrastructure, the partnership will tap into the channel ecosystem with services partners set to offer an extended platform for data storage and analytics, maximising BigQuery and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Such integrations will allow organisations to “blend first-party Anaplan data with third-party data sources” to provide real-time modelling of large amounts of critical data.

“We are committed to helping businesses modernise and accelerate their most critical operations with Google Cloud,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Anaplan, we are bringing highly performant infrastructure and intelligent innovation to enterprise planning, ultimately helping organisations make better business decisions.”

From a channel perspective, launch GSIs include Deloitte, Slalom and Wipro, tasked with supporting customers when migrating to Anaplan running on Google Cloud. This is in addition to the development of “robust solutions” leveraging Anaplan and BigQuery offerings.

“Our partnership with Anaplan will not only extend the capabilities of their enterprise planning platform with our smart data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, it will also enable customers to scale at speed with our regional infrastructure network,” added Ash Willis, head of Partners and Alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan at Google Cloud.

From an internal perspective, Google currently deploys Anaplan for “end-to-end connected planning” at enterprise scale, migrating all use cases to run on Google Cloud in the process.

“The way our customers fundamentally execute business has changed,” said Frank Calderoni, chairman and CEO of Anaplan. “Anaplan is committed to helping business leaders take the right actions right now, while systematically building for future readiness. That’s why we chose to extend Anaplan to run on Google Cloud.”

Anaplan on Google Cloud is expected to be available in the summer - Northern Hemisphere time - of 2021.