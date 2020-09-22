Menu
WSO2 appoints Tass Melissinos as A/NZ leader

Australian customers include Qantas, Telstra, The Warehouse Group and ACU.

Credit: Dreamstime

Open source API integration company WSO2 has hired Tass Melissinos as its vice president and general manager for Australia and New Zealand. 

Melissinos brings more than 25 years of enterprise sales experience, having worked for companies such as MobileIron, CA Technologies, Tibco, Intel, and IBM. 

He will be responsible for leading the adoption of WSO2 API Manager, Enterprise Integrator and Identity server, along with other technologies for the enterprise sector across Australia, New Zealand and wider Oceania region. 

“Australia and New Zealand have always been key markets for us. With Tass’ unique experience in the integration space and success in building regional business for software companies, he is the perfect leader to grow WSO2’s presence in Australia and New Zealand,” WSO2 sales senior vice president Devaka Randeniya said. 

WSO2 has an office in Sydney and counts Qantas, The Warehouse Group, Telstra, and Australian Catholic University, as some of its customers.

Within the banking and finance industry, several credit unions and large national banks in Australia use WSO2 Open Banking for Consumer Data Right compliance and open banking based digital banking initiatives.

“I look forward to working with this dedicated and passionate team across Australia and New Zealand, helping our customers through their digital journey by leveraging API-first lifecycles, microservices, and customer IAM (CIAM) security to deliver innovation that matters,” Melissinos said.


