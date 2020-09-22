Menu
Brother NZ offers Y Soft SAFEQ on both its own and on Konica Minolta printers

Deal follows Brother winning Konica Minolta distributorship in New Zealand

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jared Quarterman (Brother NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Enterprise workflow solutions provider Y Soft Corporation is partnering with Brother International (NZ) Limited to offer YSoft SAFEQ to businesses in New Zealand.

Brother will offer YSoft SAFEQ as an embedded solution on Brother multi-function devices, providing organisations with centralised management of their print and document capture services. 

Customers using Brother multi-function devices will be able to choose YSoft SAFEQ print management features, automated scan workflow features or a combination of the two.

“Partnering with Brother will offer businesses of all sizes, including large enterprises, additional value by being able to leverage the technology and expertise of both organisations in one place," said Y Soft A/NZ managing director Adam O’Neill.

Konica Minolta appointed Brother as its NZ distributor in June, and is also offering YSoft SAFEQ on Konica Minolta A3 colour laser, multi-function devices alongside Brother’s existing line-up of A3 and A4 devices as part of its managed print services solution.

Jared Quarterman, corporate sales manager at Brother NZ, said the partnership with Y Soft enhanced Brother' market offering and broadened its managed print services capabilities. 

"With YSoft SAFEQ, customers can look forward to increased productivity, reduced costs and improved document security, which is always a key consideration for businesses implementing new technology," he said.

"With digital transformation initiatives rapidly accelerated by the implications of COVID-19, printing transformation is a critical part of this journey.”

Brother’s technical services teams are trained to deploy and support the YSoft solution.


Tags distributionbrotherKonica MinoltadistributorshipsYSoft

