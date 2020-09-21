Commvault taps Oracle’s David Rajkovic to tackle A/NZ sales

Rajkovic will be responsible for accelerating growth across the entire Australia and New Zealand region and expanding market share.

David Rajkovic (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Back-up and disaster recovery solutions vendor Commvault has named former Oracle Australia Oracle Cloud and Autonomous Database head of sales David Rajkovic as its new area vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Reporting to the vendor’s managing director and vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Callum Eade, Rajkovic will be responsible for accelerating growth across the entire Australia and New Zealand region and expanding market share.

A veteran of the A/NZ technology sector, with over 20 years of experience, Rajkovic brings to the role expertise in service and solution delivery of new technology innovation.

Rajkovic has held multiple regional sales and technology leadership roles over the year, including at Citrix, Dimension Data and, most recently, Oracle, where he occupied a number of positions.

"I am honoured to take this opportunity to lead the talented Commvault A/NZ team,” Rajkovic said. “I look forward to leading the team and collaborating closely with our partners as we deliver against our strategic ‘simplify, innovate and execute’ objectives and create our next phase of growth and market leadership in A/NZ.”

The appointment comes after a series of hires aimed at strengthening the vendor’s team in A/NZ. In January, the company appointed Callum Eade as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan as the vendor “strengthened its go-to-market team,” while Dino Soepono, former Pure Storage director of partner and alliances in Asia Pacific and Japan, was named as its new channel lead for the APJ region.

Moreover, in early September, Commvault launched its Metallic software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup and recovery offering in A/NZ, marking the first global expansion for Metallic outside of the company’s home market, North America.

“A/NZ is a critical market for Commvault APJ, we continue to invest and deepen our commitment there with investment in key local talent,” Eade said. “We are proud that A/NZ, where we have a growing and mature customer base, was the first market chosen to launch our exciting Metallic Venture outside of North America.

“I am excited to have David, a proven and well-respected leader in the industry to lead Commvault A/NZ into the future," he added. David will bring immense value to our team, partners and customers in A/NZ as we tap the growing SaaS market opportunities and be a critical member of the APJ regional leadership team as we drive to simplify, secure and unlock the value of our customers’ data."