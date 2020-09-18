Menu
Silver Peak launches partner program for computing at the edge

Teneo among first partners certified

Dean Vaughan (Silver Peak)

Credit: Silver Peak

Networking vendor Silver Peak has launched a new partner program tailored to its edge computing platform.

Named the certified deployment partner (CDP) program, the new scheme targets partners to sell Silver Peak’s Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform. 

Among the initial partners to achieve the new sales, technical and deployment certifications is global IT service provider Teneo, which has an office in Sydney. 

“Modern enterprises are quickly recognising that their legacy networks are holding them back from realising the full transformational promise of the cloud and many are seeking skilled partners to drive their WAN and security transformation initiatives,” said Dean Vaughan, vice president of sales for Asia Pacific and Japan at Silver Peak.

To partake in the program, partners are required to undergo a training and certification regimen with proctored exams. 

Certifications cover areas such as sales, technical sales and deployment.


