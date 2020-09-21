Menu
Revealed: ICT contracts and spending at Auckland Transport and Watercare

US-based Infor garners the most revenue from Auckland Council-controlled clients

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
AT's Britomart Station in downtown Auckland

Credit: Schwede66

The two largest Auckland Council-controlled organisations have revealed their ICT spending and contracts.

Auckland Transport's major ICT partners for the year to the end of June 2020 included French public transport technology specialist Thales, Spark-owned companies and privately-owned software developer Propellerhead.

However, it was US-based enterprise software company Infor that topped the tables at both council organisations, which differ somewhat in the way they report.

Auckland Transport (AT) reported the contacts it awarded during the year, with Infor winning $11.4 million of business followed by Thales with $9 million.

AT is banking on Infor to deliver a transformation in the way it manages its assets, including roads and other vital infrastructure.

Spark Digital ($8.6 million), Propellerhead ($8.1 million) and Hewlett-Packard NZ, a subsidiary of HPE, ($7.7 million) fill out the top five places at AT.

Credit: Reseller News

However, Spark-owned Qrious also won nearly a million dollars worth of contracts from AT during the year.

Propellerhead has been working with AT since at least 2013. Most recently it introduced real-time occupancy data into AT's travel planning app, ATMobile. to help commuters make informed decisions about travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also featuring with more than $1 million in ICT-related contracts were Deloitte, LeapThought, Microsoft, Fusion Networks, public transport technology supplier Radiola and CCTV tech firm Safer City.

Watercare reported it had spent $8.6 million with Infor in the period September 2019 to August 2020. 

NTT received $3.8 million and Revera $3.7 million. Online reseller and distributor Acquire earned $2.3 million.

In an earlier report, from August 2019 to July 2020, Watercare had spent $9.5 million with Infor and $3.8 million with both NTT and Revera.

Watercare's work with Infor appears more broad-based than Auckland Transport's focus on asset management.

Formerly an SAP and Hansen software site, Watercare needed to modernise its business applications to better serve its communities.

It tackled a full digital transformation with Infor, affecting roughly 60 per cent of business processes.


Tags InforThalesWatercareAuckland TransportSpark DigitalQriousPropellerhead

