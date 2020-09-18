Menu
Bitdefender A/NZ appoints new channel manager as Hoffman joins leadership

Anthea Soans takes on channel management as Hoffman named regional sales manager

Shane Hoffman (Bitdefender)

Credit: Bitdefender

Cyber security vendor Bitdefender Australia and New Zealand has re-jigged its leadership, appointing a new regional channel manager in the process.

Anthea Soans has taken on the role of channel manager as her predecessor, Shane Hoffman, rises to the rank of regional sales manager.

Soans was previously a sales development representative for integration platform Jitterbit.

Hoffman will still oversee Bitdefender’s distribution sales with its recently onboarded distributor, Bluechip Infotech.

In addition, he will also assist regional director Demetrios Georgiou in leading the A/NZ business, as well as the direct sales team.

According to Hoffman, the need to hire Soans as an additional channel manager stemmed from the growth of Bitdefender’s managed service provider program.

“I am excited to take on this new role of sales and distribution manager for the Bitdefender team locally here in A/NZ,” Hoffman said.

"We are delighted by this and feel as though we are well poised in market for even more growth over the coming quarter, with world class technology, solving extremely pertinent cyber security problems for customers of all business sizes, together with our continuously award winning Partner Advantage Network (PAN) partner program."


