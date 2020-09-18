Atlassian preps US$50M in ecosystem funding splurge

Looking at early stage start-ups, established ecosystem product partners and members of the Atlassian partner program

Productivity software company Atlassian has created a global US$50 million fund for investing in companies with cloud-based products.



Named Atlassian Ventures, the program sees the company invest in three different types of organisations, according to a blog post by head of corporate development Chris Hecht.

The first category covers early stage start-ups building applications for any of Atlassian’s cloud products, which includes existing Atlassian Marketplace partners and developers and those new to developing Atlassian apps.

These companies can have other core activities in addition to Atlassian app development, but eligibility for funding requires a business plan focused specifically on building at least one app for Atlassian’s cloud products.

Furthermore, priority is being given to developers building apps specifically for the Atlassian Marketplace or as a Trello Power-Up.

More established ecosystem product partners looking to scale their businesses are also eligible for funding, which Hect viewed as being similar to the company’s investments in Zoom, Slack, InVision, process.st and Split.io. Investments in this category will be made in partnership with traditional venture capitalist firms.

The final category covers members of the company’s Atlassian Partner Program that are looking to alter their cloud services or create new products “that support the future of work”.

Atlassian Marketplace developers are eligible for the fund’s standard terms of a US$250,000 convertible note with a US$6 million cap and a 20 per cent discount.

For these developers, Atlassian requires information rights for quarterly financial statements, pro rata rights and the right of notice to be informed about acquisition offers “a few days in advance”.

The other types of eligible companies meanwhile do not have any standard terms, with larger investments being made in partnership with an unspecified institutional investor. Meanwhile, investments in solution partners will have their needs and growth plans being taken into account, according to Atlassian.

Companies that receive funding are also eligible for mentorship from the productivity software company, as well as global exposure at Atlassian events.

However, the Atlassian Ventures program does not give recipients commercial partnerships, any promise of future investment or premium placements for apps in the Atlassian Marketplace.