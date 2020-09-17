Pure Storage pays US$370M for Portworx in multi-cloud push

The acquisition of the California-based company represents the flash storage solutions vendor’s largest acquisition to date

Pure Storage is pushing further into the market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers after striking a deal to acquire Kubernetes data services platform operator Portworx for US$370 million.

Portworx’s platform is used by enterprises to run mission-critical applications in containers in production, providing persistent storage, high availability, data protection, data security and cloud mobility for containers deployed in hybrid cloud architectures.

The acquisition of the California-based company represents the flash storage solutions vendor’s largest acquisition to date and reflects its deeper expansion into the fast-growing market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers.

Broadly, Pure Storage expects the Portworx buy to provide its customers with Kubernetes data services that run on any cloud, any storage and any infrastructure.

With the combination of the Portworx container data services with its own data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software, the vendor plans to provide a comprehensive suite of data services that can be deployed in-cloud, on bare metal or on enterprise arrays, all natively orchestrated in Kubernetes.

“As forward-thinking enterprises adopt cloud native strategies to advance their business, we are thrilled to have the Portworx team and their groundbreaking technology joining us at Pure to expand our success in delivering multi-cloud data services for Kubernetes," Pure Storage CEO and chairman Charles Giancarlo said.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our Modern Data Experience to cover traditional and cloud native applications alike,” he added.

For Portworx CEO, Murli Thirumale, the prospect of the accelerated growth and customer impact the company will be able to achieve as a part of Pure Storage is exciting.

“The traction and growth we see in our business daily shows that containers and Kubernetes are fundamental to the next-generation application architecture and thus competitiveness,” Thirumale said.