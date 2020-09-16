Menu
Dell undertakes further redundancies

Dell undertakes further redundancies

Not clear which roles and geographies will be impacted

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies will undertake another round of redundancies as the tech giant aims to "address its cost structure to make sure it is as competitive as it should be now and for future opportunities".

According to a Bloomberg report, Dell COO, Jeff Clarke told staff in a quarterly meeting on September 14 that the workforce reductions won’t be limited to any particular team or division.

The tech giant wouldn’t specify the number of employees impacted, nor if that would impact Australian and New Zealand employees. This marks the second round of redundancies in a matter of months. 

Dell also undertook workforce reduction measures in July, with Dell saying it wasn’t COVID-19 related, rather based on decisions made earlier in the year. Globally, Dell has around 165,000 employees on its books.

In a statement to ARN, Dell said it was “evaluating its business to make sure it has the right number of team members in the right roles and in areas where customers need us most".

“We're addressing our cost structure to make sure we’re as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities,” Dell said. “While we do this type of organisational review regularly, and while it always results in some job loss or restructuring, we recognise that there is nothing routine about today’s environment.

“We updated our team today with this information so they understand the actions occurring this week. Every decision we’ve made up to this point is to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the long-term health of our company and our team.”

Dell recently reported its total revenue slid 2.7 per cent to US$22.73 billion from a year earlier, but edged past analysts' average estimate of US$22.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from the company's biggest segment, which includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, fell 4.6 per cent to US$11.20 billion, and data centre sales dropped 4.8 per cent to US$8.21 billion as companies directed their spending towards remote work, Dell said.

Its software unit VMware, which has directly benefited from the shift to cloud, posted a 9.7 per cent rise in revenue to US$2.91 billion. Dell said in July it was planning to spin off its 81 per cent stake in the unit.






Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dell Technologies

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 