Crayon picks former Datacom exec Keir Garrett as A/NZ CEO

Credit: Crayon

Former Datacom executive Keir Garrett has been named as the new CEO for Crayon in Australia and New Zealand, the appointment following a number of acquisitions in the local market by the Norwegian software asset management, licensing and consulting provider.

Garrett comes to the role several months after her tenure as Datacom Australia’s head of software, cloud, advisory, professional and managed services sales. She has also done time at Microsoft New Zealand, including holding the role of digital transformation manager.

Before Microsoft, Garrett was country sales manager at SAP in New Zealand, a job she took after more than three years at Infor in various roles, including sales director, human capital management, Asia Pacific.

“We welcome Keir’s entrepreneurial spirit with a successful track record of 20-plus years in strategic growth, leadership, delivery and business transformation,” Crayon APAC vice president of sales and operations Rhonda Robati said.

“Keir’s appointment and experience aligns with our tremendous growth and ongoing value to our customers and partners across A/NZ helping in providing clarity from complexity, optimise their ROI [return on investment] from technology investments and simplify and secure the journey to digital transformation,” she added.

Garrett said in a statement on her LinkedIn profile that she is looking forward to accelerating growth, leveraging Crayon’s entire solution set and working collaboratively with the company’s customers, vendors, alliances and channel.

“I'm hugely excited to announce I’ve commenced the next chapter in my life and career, having joined the amazing team at Crayon A/NZ,” Garrett stated. “To be fair it wasn’t a difficult decision given the relevance of Crayon’ products, IP [intellectual property], services, value proposition and consultative approach.

“In these interesting and trying times, it’s a breath of fresh air to go through an interview process that’s responsive, engaging and clearly articulates how the values and culture are a lived experience. Crayon places employees and customers at the heart of everything, this played out throughout the process and resonated with me and my personal values.

“As a global leader in IT and digital transformation services, Crayon is the largest independent 'cloud economics' practice in the world and we are growing in A/NZ,” she added.

In July, Crayon revealed it had acquired Sydney-based Navicle to strengthen Oracle on-premises and cloud licence optimisation capabilities.

That deal represented the second local buyout within the space of four weeks — following the purchase of Winc’s software licensing business — with the software aggregator moving ahead with plans to expand reach across Asia Pacific through a blend of acquisitions and organic growth.

Crayon officially launched its presence in the Australian market in August 2019 under the leadership of then A/NZ CEO David Jensen. Jensen is now the company’s director of software and cloud analytics in the local market.