Coherent Solutions rebrands as Quantifi Photonics, ponders series-B capital raising

Andy Stevens (Quantifi Photonics) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand based optical communication and photonics test and measurement gear developer Coherent Solutions is rebranding as Quantifi Photonics.

The company said the new brand better reflected its broad portfolio of test and measurement products.

Founded in 2012, the company started with very high speed technology using “coherent” optical communications.

It has since delivered what it says are the world’s highest-performing test and measurement instruments to a range of clients including Google, NASA, Cisco, leading semiconductor manufacturers and government research organisations.

Quantifi Photonics has also signed exclusive partnership agreements with global test and measurement companies National Instruments and Tektronix, and generates almost 100 per cent of its sales offshore.



“From the first subsea fibre-optic cable in the 1980s, the photonics industry has exploded in size and complexity, and we now have near universal mobile and fixed internet capabilities," said Andy Stevens, CEO of Quantifi Photonics.

"Photonics enables the Internet of Things (IoT) and is the enabling technology of new 5G networks.

“What has happened over the last ten years is that all this amazing technology developed for telecommunications has enabled the development of new products for new markets and applications.

"For example, autonomous cars that scan the road using laser-based LIDAR systems, and your smart phone’s facial recognition are both built using fundamental photonics technologies.”

The new name, reflected the expansion of photonics technology well beyond telecommunications, and underpinned the company’s vision of being the trusted test and measurement partner for some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Quantifi was selling into a market increasingly dominated by a handful of suppliers and aimed to be the leading independent player, said Lance Wiggs, director, and manager of the Punakaiki Fund, which led the series-A investment into Coherent Solutions.

"The company is on a clear path, even with the impact of COVID-19, to turn this into a US$100 million revenue business for New Zealand."

The company was considering a series-B investment to accelerate its international growth and add new capabilities.

According to the latest SPIE Optics and Photonics Report, the global market for photonics enabled devices will reach US$2.4 billion in 2020.

