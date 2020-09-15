Menu
CenturyLink rebrands to Lumen Technologies

Looks to become known as more than a networking and telco provider

Hybrid IT solutions provider CenturyLink has rebranded to Lumen Technologies in order to distance itself from its  telecommunications and networking heritage.

Instead the company is looking to pivot towards using connective devices, data, content delivery rather than just simply networking.

Technologies it’s looking to incorporate include adaptive networking, edge and cloud, connected security, as well as collaboration and communication.

“Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilising our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners,” CEO Jeff Storey said.

According to the company, the name Lumen “brings a new focus to how it views the marketplace” and hopes to “further human progress through technology”.

Headquartered in the US, Lumen -- then CenturyLink -- first launched its cloud platform to Australian enterprises in 2016 under the leadership of Stuart Mills.

As of 2017, it had around a dozen partners that were able to offer its cloud platform to Australian enterprises including Data#3.

In 2018, Mills stepped down from his role and was replaced by Olaf Lambooy, who now currently holds the title of Lumen head of sales for Australia and New Zealand. 


