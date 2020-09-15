Menu
Oracle launches new security services

Oracle launches new security services

Stems from “decades” of enterprise security knowledge, Oracle claims

ARN Staff ARN Staff (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle has launched Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones for the automation of responses to security threats.

Both of the solutions utilise “decades” of enterprise security knowledge and best practices, according to the software giant.

“Security has been a critical design consideration across Oracle Cloud for years. We believe security should be foundational and built in, and customers shouldn’t be forced to make tradeoffs between security and cost,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. 

Available at "no additional cost" across all Oracle Cloud commercial regions, the Oracle Cloud Guard service operates as a log and events aggregator that integrates with all major Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Compute, Network and Storage.

Oracle Cloud Guard works around the implementation of three components - targets, detectors and responders. Targets set the scope of examined resources and their descent structures within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. 

Next, detectors are established to identify any issues that may arise with resources or user actions. This then feeds into the responders, which provide notifications about the issues and can take corrective actions by automatically stopping instances, suspending users or disabling buckets.

Oracle says it is the first cloud service provider to offer a cloud security posture management dashboard at "no additional cost."

Meanwhile, Oracle Maximum Security Zones extend infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) access management in order to restrict insecure actions or configurations through policy definitions that apply to designated cloud compartments. This service contains policies for what the software giant considers to be some of its core services, which includes Object Storage, Networking, Encryption DBaaS and File Storage.

Both of the services work together with Oracle’s second-generation public cloud, with the provider claiming that it was “built with security as a critical function”. The services are already being used by a number of organisations such as Accenture.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Oracle

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 