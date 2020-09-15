InternetNZ partners to add health sector threat feed to its DNS firewall

Akamai provides base international threat feed, augmented by CERT NZ and now Medical IT Advisors

David Morrison (InternetNZ) Credit: Supplied

InternetNZ is further developing its Defenz DNS firewall, adding Medical IT Advisors’ Health threat intelligence feed with its new security product.

The industry body launched its Defenz DNS firewall in late 2019. The service protects internet users and businesses from phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and botnets.

InternetNZ added CERT NZ's threat feed to the system last month. The service already drew on an international cyberthreat feed curated by Akamai.

Medical IT Advisors (MITA) is a Kiwi cybersecurity service provider used by many local health organisations. Its threat intelligence sharing platform is a community based initiative to develop and use local threat intelligence.

The new feed will be available as an option for all Defenz users.

InternetNZ commercial director David Morrison said the partnership with MITA was important to make sure Defenz users were protected from increasing cyberattacks due to COVID-19.

"We have seen health sector customers onboarding with Defenz see immediate value from this new threat feed with online threats being blocked," Morrison said.

"We want to arm our customers with the best possible defence against known threats on the internet."

MITA taking the lead in adoption of the firewall in the NZ health sector through the CyberShield.NZ managed security service that includes onboarding, support, incident response and access to advanced security services.

Director Faustin Roman said MITA strongly believed "sharing is caring" and the firewall service would protect both individual organisations and also increase the community immunity and resilience to threats targeting NZ health.

InternetNZ, which gains most of its around $11 million yearly revenue from internet domain name registry fees, has committed to keep adding intelligence to make sure Defenz users are protected from known security threats.



"The strongest defence is a layered approach to security," Morrison said.

"No single cybersecurity product is 100 per cent effective by itself but the more layers you can offer your customers the stronger their security will be."