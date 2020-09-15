Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 - Channel Choice voting extended

Channel Choice voting has been extended, now running until midnight on Monday 28 September

Credit: IDG

Channel Choice voting for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards has been extended, now running until midnight on the evening of Monday 28 September.

Reseller News' online-only people’s choice awards allow readers to choose their favourite vendor, distributor, partner and channel enabler over the past 12 months.

Reseller News encourages all vendors, distributors and partners to share Channel Choice voting internally and externally, with only one vote per person at a business email address accepted.

There are four awards in 2020 spanning:

Winners of the Channel Choice Awards will be announced during the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

To vote - click here