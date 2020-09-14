Menu
Oracle said to be surprise buyer in TikTok deal, while Microsoft is out

Oracle said to be surprise buyer in TikTok deal, while Microsoft is out

President Trump had set a deadline of September 15 to complete the Tiktok deal

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

And the winner of the TikTok bidding war is... Oracle?

According to NBC News, Oracle and TikTok have reached an agreement to buy TikTok’s United States operations. Neither company has confirmed the deal (NBC cited “a source with direct knowledge”).

What has been confirmed, however, is that Microsoft is officially out of the running. The company said Sunday night that TikTok parent ByteDance would not be selling TikTok to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in a statement. “To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

In early August, Microsoft confirmed its interest in buying TikTok, which would have given Microsoft a stake in a space that it has so far been unable to compete in. Oracle, too, has no presence in social media.

Microsoft, of course, entered the race to buy the Chinese social networking company only after President Trump stated that he would ban TikTok, the Chinese short-form social video service, for reasons of national security.

Trump also said he wanted a finder’s fee as part of the deal, complicating the matter. In any case, the deadline for the deal was September 15, which Oracle—if it is in fact the buyer—has met.

What would Oracle, an enterprise data-management powerhouse, do with a short-form video company aimed at consumers? Guess we’ll find out.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftOracle

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 