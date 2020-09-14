The AVR Lab to distribute Vuzix in A/NZ

Vuzix Credit: Dreamstime

US smart glasses vendor Vuzix has signed a deal with The AVR Lab to distribute its products in Australia and New Zealand.

The wearables and augmented reality company will be looking to reach enterprise customers and telco partners via the relationship.

Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending, plus other IP licenses in the video eyewear field.

“Teaming up with Vuzix to provide smart glasses to the Australian and New Zealand market is an exciting development for our company,” said Danny Gambaro, director of The AVR Lab

“This partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of ‘helping businesses become better businesses’, using technology that helps transform our clients’ businesses and keeps them safe.”

According to The AVR Lab, which was founded in January as a subsidiary of Accuteque Global, adding partnerships with Vuzix will help bring more AR-style products to the A/NZ SME and enterprise market.