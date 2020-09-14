UK-based Dense Air taps Kordia Solutions for network management

Kordia picks up gig to manage Dense Air's NZ network, which will soon extend to 5G

Glen White (Kordia Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Dense Air, which received access to 40GHz of 5G spectrum in government's the recent 5G spectrum allocation, has tapped Kordia to manage its network in NZ.

The UK-based company, which registered a local subsidiary in 2018, offers densification and network extension solutions through small cells, designed to complement mobile networks and enable private networks, critical communications and IoT connectivity.



Dense Air's 4G radio infrastructure operates in 70MHz of 2.6GHz spectrum and soon also 5G.



Now, the company is integrating its production environment with state-owned Kordia Solutions' network operations centre in Wellington and contracting the implementation of monitoring, incident management, performance reporting and automated KPI dashboards into Kordia's systems and processes.

In addition, Kordia has logistics and material handling capability integrated with its engineering field force that will support the installation and commissioning of Dense Air small cells.

The targeted small cells economically provide additional network capacity and eliminate both indoor and outdoor coverage "not" spots.

Kordia has extensive operational experience and already provides network infrastructure, services and support to the major telecommunications and broadcast operators in New Zealand.



Graham Currier, Dense Air NZ's chief operating officer said the deal comes after nine months of detailed process definition and system integration.

"Kordia has demonstrated they can fully support our unique service propositions and are capable of delivering the 'Tier 1' support framework our business and our customers require," he said.

Glen White, who was appointed general manager of Kordia Solutions in June, said Kordia has a long track record of supporting customers with their telecommunications solutions, from build to network support.

"We know through our experience in In-building coverage that there's demand from New Zealand businesses in this space, and it's excellent to see Dense Air bringing a solution to market,"he said.