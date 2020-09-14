Menu
Parker to lead united customer teams at Microsoft NZ

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Nigel Parker (Microsoft)

Credit: Supplied

Microsoft New Zealand is expanding its senior leadership team, with the appointment of Nigel Parker to the newly-created role of customer success leader.

The move brings Microsoft’s customer success team and specialist team together at a senior level, in an effort to make the customer journey seamless and customer engagement more agile, Microsoft said.

The changes appear to be a continuation of Microsoft's efforts to break down silos within its go-to-market teams and align them with shifts to the cloud and digital transformation, best known as the One Commercial Partner programme.

Parker, who joined Microsoft in 2005, was previously engineering lead for commercial software engineering. 

His experience has taken him all over the world, leading teams of engineers from Australia to South East Asia, India, China, Japan, South America and the US.

“I spent my first seven years at Microsoft working hands-on with our customers, solving problems together," Parker said. 

"I have always been and continue to be driven by the goal of enabling customers through technology, having seen first-hand the impact it can have on people’s lives."

Parker said he thought the decision to bring delivery and support organisations together would serve Microsoft and its customers well. 

"This is a point in time where the rules have changed, digital transformation is accelerating and our role is to work as kaitiaki of New Zealand’s digital future,” he said.

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director at Microsoft New Zealand, said Parker’s passion for helping customers solve their most difficult issues and global experience made him an "outstanding fit for the role".

“The new organisational structure is built on the philosophy of a connected customer experience, ensuring we bring customers the right support and resources at the right time to accelerate their success,” she said.


Tags microsoft new zealandOne Commercial Partner

