Menu
Microsoft moves Visual Studio Codespaces to GitHub

Microsoft moves Visual Studio Codespaces to GitHub

Microsoft is moving Visual Studio Codespaces into GitHub Codespaces to simplify the developer experience

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft’s Visual Studio Codespaces, which provide cloud-hosted development environments on Microsoft Azure, will be incorporated into GitHub Codespaces, which provide hosted Visual Studio Code environments on GitHub. The current Azure-based offering will be retired in February 2021.

Microsoft said the service is moving because, during a preview stage, the company found that transitioning from a repository to a codespace was the most-criticised part of the workflow. The vast majority of users preferred an integrated, native, one-click experience.

GitHub being the home of 50 million developers, Microsoft decided it made sense to partner with GitHub to address the issue. GitHub Codespaces is still in a limited public beta; developers can sign up here.

When developers connect to a GitHub Codespace through a portal or the Visual Studio Code editor, they will be prompted to submit add a GitHub account to the beta. Visual Studio Codespaces users will receive an email requesting their preferred GitHub account.

While GitHub Codespaces provides an optimised experience for GitHub repos, developers still can use Git repos hosted elsewhere, such as on Azure or Bitbucket, by taking a few additional configuration steps. Also, the private preview of Windows-based Codespaces support in Visual Studio 2019 will move to GitHub.

Microsoft has provided an FAQ about the consolidation. The compay set the following timeline for plan:

  • September 4, 2020: Current users begin moving to the GitHub private beta
  • November 20, 2020: Creation of new Visual Studio Codespaces will no longer be allowed, but existing Visual Studio Codespaces still can be used
  • February 17, 2021: The Visual Studio Codespaces portal will be retired

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftmicrosoft azureGitHubCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 