Menu
AWS launches live streaming and VOD services training courses

AWS launches live streaming and VOD services training courses

The two intermediate-level digital courses take 60 minutes and are free.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched two courses for learning about media-focused AWS services for live streaming and video on demand (VOD) creation.

The two intermediate-level digital courses are free and focus on AWS’ Elemental MediaLive and Elemental MediaConvert products, both of which are available in its Sydney region.

The courses take 60 minutes each and are designed for individuals that are responsible for the day-to-day operations and monitoring of video workflows.

The first course, AWS Elemental MediaLive Primer, focuses on the broadcast-grade live video processing service’s live streaming video workflows.

Through this course, users can learn about creating video streams for delivery to televisions and internet-connected multiscreen devices, such as connected TVs, tablets, smartphones and set-top boxes. 

Meanwhile, the AWS Elemental MediaConvert Primer course focuses on the operational aspects of the file-based video transcoding service’s VOD workflows.

In this course, users are taught how to create VOD content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery at scale, looking at how to format and compress offline videos for delivery to televisions and connected devices.

Before users start these courses however, AWS recommends that users first go through its media foundations course for media operators, which takes a total of two days, three hours and 10 minutes across nine separate courses.

The majority of the media foundations course is free, with the exception of the two day Media Essentials for IT Business Decision Makers classroom, which costs between A$1,700 to A$1,870, depending on the education supplier.

These are the latest courses added by AWS to expand the knowledge base of the users of its products and follows the addition of internet of things (IoT) and data analytic courses for members of its partner network in August.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 