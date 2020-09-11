Menu
Silverstripe wins one-year extension on government Common Web Platform contract

Catalyst Cloud appeared to be preparing to challenge Silverstripe

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Sam Minnee (Silverstripe)

Credit: Supplied

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has made the decision to extend Silverstripe's contract to provide the government's Common Web Platform (CWP) by one more year. 

The original contract was due to conclude this month, with a six month disengagement period for agencies to transition to a new solution by March 2021. 

However, with the impact of COVID-19 it was important to DIA and Silverstripe to stay focused on providing government agencies with a secure and stable platform that would help them keep citizens at the centre of government digital services delivery, Silverstripe said today in a statement.

Silverstripe CEO Sam Minnee said he was enormously proud of the work that Silverstripe had done to deliver the CWP, starting with ICT.govt.nz and several other websites in 2013, through to high-profile sites such as COVID19.govt.nz now. 

"The delivery of such a broad range of the government’s digital communication is a responsibility that we take very seriously," he said.

An extension to the CWP contract gives government agencies the flexibility to continue working with a provider that is experienced in supporting high-performing public sector websites while agencies work towards transitioning to their new hosting solutions, Silverstripe said.

As an approved supplier on the government's Marketplace, Silverstripe said it was available to assist agencies while they decide what their next steps are for their digital services.

Catalyst Cloud appeared to be positioning itself for a run on the contract earlier this week when it launched a partnership with amazee.io to deliver the same platform used by the Australian government for its GovCMS service.

Silverstripe said it would continue to work with DIA to develop and improve CWP over the course of extended contract period focusing on the needs of participating agencies.


Tags cmsDepartment of Internal AffairssilverstripeCatalyst CloudAmazee.ioCloud

