Tradewinds takes on Aircall in A/NZ

It is anticipated that the partnership will deliver users an automated approach to setting up call centers.

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage) Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Cloud-based phone and contact centre solutions vendor Aircall has inked a distribution partnership with Telarus, with the deal extending to Australia and New Zealand via the master agent’s local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

Aircall operates a cloud-based voice platform that integrates with pre-existing productivity and helpdesk tools — essentially a contact centre-as-a-service (CCaS) offering for organisations. It is anticipated that the partnership will deliver users an automated approach to setting up call centers.

"Aircall has all the traditional features needed to get a call center up in minutes, plus, [its] platform makes real-time modification easy with an intuitive soft client that works great on both iOS and PC," Telarus business development vice president Brandon Knight said. "The fact that [it is] a global organisation is even more of a bonus for our partners in the UK, A/NZ and Canada."

The program will most immediately target the needs of Telarus' and Tradewinds’ small- to medium-sized business (SMB) and mid-market customers looking to take advantage of voice technology while also growing their teams and businesses.

Tradewinds and Telarus partners will now have access to Aircall's 60-plus pre-built integrations such as CRM, helpdesk and e-commerce tools, to effect both a quick set-up and an easily scalable solution with the insights needed in a call center environment.

"Our channel partnership with Telarus allows us to address the diverse needs of its partner portfolio to ensure they can work efficiently and productively while benefiting from both Telarus and Aircall's global footprints,” Aircall channel partnerships director Cary Bush said.

In July, Zoom signed a master agent agreement with Tradewinds for Australia and New Zealand, marking its first such deal in the region.

Tony Heywood, regional vice president for A/NZ at Tradewinds, said at the time that the master agent's partners stood to benefit from the agreement and viewed it as a “significant change in the unified communications market”.

Just last month, Tradewinds added US-based independent software vendor (ISV) Prodoscore to its portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.

That agreement marked the ISV’s first foray into the Australian and New Zealand region and came off the back of an expanded deal with Tradewinds’ US parent company Telarus, which was made in late July.