Lenovo salutes top A/NZ partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Lenovo has paid homage to its top Australian and New Zealand partners and individuals for the year during a virtual awards presentation in lieu of its annual Partner Gala night.

The annual awards recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of Lenovo’s partner community over the past year, celebrating those who have demonstrated exceptional results.

Winners were announced across both its PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) and Data Center Group (DCG) divisions, with 32 A/NZ recipients all up.

In New Zealand, Focus Technology Group scored both Gold Partner Reseller of the year awards across PCSD and DCG divisions.

In the PCSD division in New Zealand, Distributor of the year went to Dicker Data; PB Tech picked up Growth Partner of the year; Datacom Systems collected Innovation Partner of the year; and Cyclone Computer Company achieved Education Partner of the year.

Platinum Partner Reseller of the year went to Spark New Zealand and Lenovo Legend went to Dicker Data’s Richard Harri.

“These awards celebrate the hard and smart work of our partners, who have tapped into Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions and brought innovative solutions to their customers,” Lenovo A/NZ managing director Matt Codrington said. “Lenovo continues to put channel partners at the heart of its business and will continue to celebrate their great work.”

Within DCG, New Zealand winners included Plan B, scoring Platinum Partner Reseller of the year; OneNet collected MSP of the year; and Network Service Providers attained Growth Partner of the year.

BEarena achieved ThinkAgile Champion while its hybrid cloud consultant Lloyd Vickery took home the Sales Marquee award.

"Our partners were a huge part of Lenovo's success over the past 12 months, so it is important to us to take the opportunity to recognise and celebrate their own achievements," Lenovo DCG A/NZ general manager, Nathan Knight said.



"As our customers respond to demands of business transformation, our dedicated partner ecosystem is the engine behind our solutions and expertise we bring to the market to help them on this journey."

