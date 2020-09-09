SafeStack stays flexible during trying times

How the Auckland-based provider and consultant adapted its offering to make the best of a bad situation

Laura Bell (SafeStack) Credit: IDG

The threat of COVID-19 has ended a lot of face-to-face interactions, so when it came to SafeStack's in-person education offerings, the company decided to embrace remote learning.



Headquartered in Auckland, cyber security education provider and consultant SafeStack has been developing its training and consultancy services since 2014 and is currently offering its solutions in New Zealand and Australia.

From day dot, founder and CEO Laura Bell explained that the provider has been constantly changing its services, with it offering in-person cyber security training prior to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the introduction of COVID-19 necessitated the need to cut down on its physical presence.

This came about through the formation of its Academy offering, which was released in July and offers online cyber security training.

“We took this as an opportunity to redevelop our courses into a flexible online training platform that lets companies educate their people on cyber security awareness and secure development practices — wherever and however they need to learn,” Bell said.

“This flexibility and pragmatism will allow more people than ever to learn how to protect themselves, their data, and their systems — all without the risk and expense of in person training.”

For the next six to nine months, SafeStack is focusing on strengthening Academy across A/NZ and grow its brand, as well as its partner and customer bases, throughout the region.

“Partners always appreciate honesty and mutual support and we intend to stay focused on this. By supporting our partners in challenging times we all grow stronger together,” Bell said.

“We'll keep looking for co-marketing and channel partners, providing them with the proven products, friendly support, and open channels of communication.”

Also during this time, Bell anticipates customer spending on cyber security-related products will grow during this time.

“Whenever there are challenging times, crime and unrest will increase in parallel,” she added.

However, she forecasts a shift towards lower maintenance tools and systems that can support workplaces remotely and don’t require specialist teams or engineers

Just like how SafeStack changed their business model to adapt to COVID-19, Bell claimed that adaptability will be key in the months to come.

“This year is the start of a change, not the end,” she said.

“The COVID-19 situation has been a reminder that as leaders we have to balance innovation and growth with protecting our people and sustaining resilient businesses.

“Leaders now face the challenge of providing solutions that are adaptive to these new conditions and assume that our working environments, budgets, and strategies will keep changing fluidly as the situation evolves.”

Reseller News Advance is a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the New Zealand market attempts to reposition for growth.

