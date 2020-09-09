Ingram Micro boosts resellers with training for the 'big middle'

Ingram Micro’s new service addresses high demand for video collaboration and other digital tools

Credit: Ingram

Ingram Micro has partnered with training services provider "Using Technology Better" (UTB) to give resellers an effective way of improving the performance of technology solutions.

Ingram Micro’s new service addresses high demand for video collaboration and other digital tools by providing training along with the necessary software and equipment.

The value of any technology solution rested on user adoption and satisfaction, said Leon De Suza, general manager of Ingram Micro’s Apple and consumer division.

“That is why Ingram Micro New Zealand has introduced UTB, making the education provider’s services available through its network of partners across the country," De Suza said.

“We’ve selected UTB because it takes an innovative and user-focused approach to technology training designed to help everyone do just that – use their technology solutions more effectively."

UTB is a global training partner of Microsoft, Google and Apple, offering certified training and working with the vendors to create learning resources to be "enjoyed rather than endured"

“We also take care in delivering training solutions which directly address the challenges or requirements of individual customers,” explained general manager Adam Miller.

That’s because everyone used their technology differently and everyone was at a different point in their skills capability.

UTB delivers training across Australia and New Zealand, the broader APAC region and further afield in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“There’s a particularly strong demand right now for training on video collaboration platforms, driven by the COVID pandemic, so we see particular demand for training on these solutions, helping get the ‘big middle’ up to speed,” Miller said.

UTB, focuses its training squarely on the 80 per cent of staff members occupying the space between new user and power user: the "big middle".

“The idea is that when you get this majority better equipped to use their technology tools, they help bring the 10 per cent of new users up to speed…and of course, the ninjas at the upper end are unlikely to need additional training.”

The company’s services are delivered in person – where possible, while taking into account any lockdown restrictions – by pre-recorded video, or over video collaboration software.

Miller said UTB has prepared to meet demand with an extensive subcontractor network – typically made up of former or practising teachers – while maintaining a keen eye for additional staff members.

“It’s a win/win for the reseller, who can now not only source product, software and services, but also deliver training as part of a complete, single-source package,” De Suza said.