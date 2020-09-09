Menu
COVID-19 concessions hit Slack billings

COVID-19 concessions hit Slack billings

The company said it offered credits, payment in installments and billing duration of less than a year to help users amid the pandemic

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Slack Technologies' billing growth, a key indicator of future revenue, slowed in the second quarter and the workplace messaging app owner said it took a US$11 million hit in the first half due to the COVID-19 related concessions.

The company said it offered credits, payment in installments and billing duration of less than a year to help users tide over the economic downturn triggered by the health crisis, sending its shares down 18 per cent after the bell.

Slack had in the previous quarter signaled weak demand from worst-affected industries like retail and travel, prompting it to withdraw its full-year billings target.

"In Q2, growth in many of our customers contracted or flattened versus normal seasonal trends. In August, growth began to trend at more typical seasonal levels," chief financial officer Allen Shim said in a call with analysts.

Slack's quarterly billings rose 25 per cent, but it fell short of the 38 per cent growth it posted in the first quarter. Billings are an important metric for growth for a subscription-based platform like Slack.

Its second-quarter revenue topped expectations by nearly US$7 million, but that overachievement was not mirrored in the full-year outlook.

Slack's annual revenue forecast of US$870 million-US$876 million was roughly in line with expectations of US$872.3 million.

Excluding items, the company broke even, compared with analysts' average estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags slack

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 