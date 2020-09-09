Menu
SAP eyes growth, but not at the expense of margin

SAP eyes growth, but not at the expense of margin

SAP's five-year strategy to 2023 foresees expanding margins by five percentage points, as the group shifts to hosting its services at remote data centres on a subscription basis

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Christian Klein (SAP)

Christian Klein (SAP)

Credit: SAP

German business software group SAP will, under new CEO Christian Klein, pursue growth, but in so doing has no intention of sacrificing its goal of expanding margins in the medium term, a senior executive has said.

Analysts have perceived a renewed focus on growth since Klein assumed sole leadership at SAP earlier this year, but chief financial officer Luka Mucic restated the company's mid-term margin goals.

"There should not be any doubt towards our commitment towards driving growth and increasing efficiency," Mucic said in a fireside chat at an online tech conference organised by Citi. SAP would not sacrifice growth by being one-dimensionally focused on company-wide margins, he added.

SAP's five-year strategy to 2023 foresees expanding margins by five percentage points, as the group shifts to hosting its services at remote data centres on a subscription basis - a more predictable model than its legacy software licences.

Mucic also said that management was working to complete preparations to float Qualtrics, the customer-experience tracking platform that it acquired for US$8 billion nearly two years ago, but did not give an update on timing.

The partial float would enable Qualtrics to resume rewarding its executives with equity-based incentives - in contrast to SAP's cash settlement of its share-based compensation that tends to rise in line with its share price.

For SAP, which will retain control over and continue to consolidate Qualtrics after the initial public offering, the shift should have a positive overall effect on SAP's cash flow, Mucic told the Citi event.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Chris Reese)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SAP

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 