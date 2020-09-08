Massive lockdown demand drives New Zealand PC sales up nearly 40 per cent

COVID-19 lockdowns drove demand for PCs, particularly notebooks, in New Zealand up by nearly 40 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Shipments of both commercial and consumer PC devices grew respectively by 61.5 per cent and 13 per cent year-on-year during the quarter.



Notebooks experienced 61.3 per cent growth, as business sought mobility, with desktops declining by 11.8 per cent.

Overall, businesses preparing for lockdowns and purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforces lifted sales by 39.7 per cent year-on-year.

Growth in unit shipments reached nearly 217,000 units according to IDC's latest Asia/Pacific quarterly personal computing device tracker.



“The commercial market saw huge demand as businesses and students moved into working and learning from home due to lockdowns," said Liam Landon, associate market analyst at IDC New Zealand.

"The education market drove a large amount of growth, with the Ministry of Education distributing many notebooks to students."

Credit: IDC

Consumer demand was also strong, though closures of physical retail stores during lockdowns meant shifts towards online channels and limited growth.

"When lockdowns eased, pent up demand was released and resulted in increased purchasing of devices for home use," Landon said.

Growth in the consumer market was expected to continue during the third quarter, IDC said.



"Whole families are indoors more frequently and are requiring more devices per person to sate increased device usage," Landon said.

"Branded gaming PCs saw similar growth as people were trapped inside during lockdowns. Many people turned to gaming to fill time and many consumers decided to refresh their devices."

PC monitor sales saw similar strength to the PC market, growing 61.9 per cent as companies transitioned to working from home and many employees took the opportunity to set up home offices.

However, supply constrained both the PC and monitor markets as supply chains struggled to keep up with demand.

"This was exacerbated by increased freight costs, particularly in air freight with fewer flights into New Zealand," Landon said.

IDC forecasts the local traditional PC market will have another strong performance in in the third quarter, with growth of 7.9 per cent expected.

The consumer market is expected to remain buoyant, however, the commercial market will see slowdowns, particularly within SMBs who are more sensitive to business uncertainty.

