Fujitsu NZ reports lower sales, profits in 2020 financial year

Fujitsu on-boards new clients as shift from hardware sales to services continues

Rob O'Neill
Mika Joronen

Credit: Supplied

Fujitsu NZ's revenues and net profit both fell in the year to 31 March, 2020, despite an improved operating profit.

The global ICT service provider's local business reported sales of $156 million, down from $174.6 million in 2019. Operating profit nudged up, however, from $4.2 million to $4.5 million courtesy of significantly lower expenses.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) was down to $3 million from $3.8 million in 2019, mainly due to net financial income during falling from a surplus of $220,000 to a deficit of $388,000 and an increased tax bill.

Mika Joronen, country manager of Fujitsu NZ, said the net profit result was due to a significant shift in revenue from traditional hardware sales to services, with an increased focus on digital and cloud solutions. 

Services revenue was up 10 per cent year on year, he said.

"This is good news for Fujitsu and our customers," he said. "Moving to a services-focused approach means customers can progress through their digital transformation plans and increase the agility of their business by leveraging the cloud."

This was crucial for businesses wanting to scale while catering to the distributed, flexible workforce of the future, he said.

Fujitsu NZ continued to increase its presence in the NZ market, gaining over 10 new clients in 2020 across enterprise and government organisations, Joronen said.

Fujitsu continues to work closely with customers, supporting their journey through digital transformation so they can adapt to the future of work, letting employees work securely from a wide range of locations and devices.”


Tags New ZealandFujitsuICT servicesresultsCloud

