Tambla snaps up Datacom Business Services

About 40 Datacom staff to be folded into the Tambla business

Credit: Datacom

Australian workforce management and optimisation solutions provider Tambla has acquired Datacom Business Services, part of Datacom’s enterprise payroll service business in Australia, in a move aimed at building out the company’s national customer base.

Datacom Business Services (DBS) operates as a payroll service provider and system integrator that deals in payroll services, SAP system integration and hosted services for its long-term government and enterprise customers, according to Tambla.

It is understood the business unit represents a small part of Datacom’s payroll solutions business in Australia, containing about 40 staff, all of whom will move over to the Tambla camp.

Based in North Sydney, Tambla bills itself as an enterprise human resources (HR) software company that delivers cloud-first, intelligent workforce solutions to organisations with large ‘shift-based’ workforces.

The company claims more than 200 customers in over 5,800 locations globally, including leading organisations within government, global ports, aviation, transportation, retail, hospitality and health.

“This is an opportunity for Tambla to grow and develop this part of its business and take the DBS product to the next level,” Datacom’s managing director for strategy in Australia, Bob Peebles, said. “Datacom will continue to operate in the enterprise and payroll market with our existing lines of business.”

Not only is the acquisition expected to strengthen Tambla’s presence in the enterprise and government human capital management (HCM) sector, with DBS staff based primarily in Melbourne and Brisbane, the deal will provide further capability and support for Tambla’s growing national customer base.

It is hoped that the acquisition, which is expected to double Tambla’s revenue and net profit, will allow the company to strengthen its presence in the complex Australian and New Zealand healthcare industry and capitalise on the sector’s growth.

With its existing SAP integrations, Tambla said it believes the acquisition will provide the opportunity for “seamless, complementary solutions” to both its, and DBS’ customers operating in today’s increasingly challenging workforce and payroll environments.

“Tambla has provided workforce management solutions to Australia’s and New Zealand’s large government and enterprise organisations for nearly two decades,” Tambla managing director Chris Fydler said.

“The addition of DBS’ SAP payroll and HCM capability means that we will be one of only a very few organisations that can truly provide an end to end HCM solution for the complex A/NZ enterprise markets.”

“We are excited by this new addition to the Tambla family, which brings increased scale and capability to the products and services that we are able to provide our valued customers,” he added.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.