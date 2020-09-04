Menu
SAS IT wins Red Hat advanced business partner status

New status is part of a drive by SAS IT into the digital transformation services market

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Matt Roberts (SAS IT)

Matt Roberts (SAS IT)

Credit: Supplied

SAS IT has been appointed a Red Hat advanced business partner to address the challenges businesses face maintaining legacy while still embracing transformation.

The Auckland-based company said Red Hat's OpenShift technology was integral to its new private and hybrid cloud offerings, enabling customers to embrace a flexibility and control and "best of both worlds" infrastructure.

"Red Hat will be integral to our digital transformation capability," said Matt Roberts, group CEO of SAS IT. 

"With clients facing huge challenges managing legacy systems through transformation projects, Red Hat enables them to accelerate and scale - they're a perfect fit for SAS IT."

Red Hat's open source ethos also fitted well with SAS IT's promise to turn their customers into tomorrow's digital leaders, by enabling them to create more stable, secure and innovative technology solutions

The OpenShift  certification was the "first cab off the rank" for SAS IT and Red Hat, with solutions utilising OpenStack and Ansible also in the pipeline.

Derek Wilson, country manager of Red Hat NZ, said SAS IT brought strong capability in project services, implementation and managed services for Red Hat's OpenShift, OpenStack and Ansible technologies, which were were being deployed across private and hybrid cloud. 

In March, SAS IT embarked on a transformation and growth programme aimed at shifting the business from an on-premises infrastructure-focused managed service provider into a digital transformation leader.

The move, which came with a five-year time frame, was driven, SAS IT said, by an awareness and understanding by the company of the shifting customer needs in the market — the desire for partnership, insight and innovation from technology suppliers instead of a more traditional break/fix infrastructure services.



