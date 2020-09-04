Menu
Cloud hoster SiteTech Group acquires Domains Direct

Domains Direct founder Daniel Williams says deal was not "shopped around"

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Nathan Russ (SiteTech Group)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based SiteTech Group has bought Domains Direct, a specialist provider of low cost .nz domain names. 

Domains Direct will operate alongside SiteTech Group’s cloud and infrastructure brands SiteHost, WebSlice -- which it acquired in 2017 -- and MyHost. 

Domains Direct was established in 2016 by Daniel Williams, who has a long history in the New Zealand ICT industry, most notably as co-founder of the web hosting company Web Drive, which was acquired in 2014 and is now part of Umbrellar. 

The business has since grown to manage thousands of domain names for businesses and individuals across New Zealand.

“As Domains Direct has grown over the last three years I’ve recognised it’s now at the point where it needs a dedicated team to continue delivering the service I’ve worked so hard to provide,” said Williams. 

Williams said it was not a deal he had shopped around.

"I knew they were the right choice to look after my customers.”

“Having an online presence is incredibly important for every business and we look forward to being able to continue Daniel's work by providing a wider range of products and services, supported by our specialist team," said Nathan Russ, managing director of SiteTech Group.

Established in 2004, SiteTech Group is independently owned and operated and claims to be one of New Zealand’s largest hosting and cloud services providers, servicing thousands of customers in New Zealand and around the world.


