Australia's CyberCX buys again, scooping up Auckand-based Insomnia Security

Melbourne-based CyberCX doubles down on New Zealand after buying Gen2 last month

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
John Paitaridis (CyberCX)

John Paitaridis (CyberCX)

Credit: Supplied

Australian cyber security firm CyberCX has made another foray into the New Zealand cyber security market, acquiring Auckland-based Insomnia Security.

The buyout of Insomia, which also has an office in Wellington, follows CyberCX’s launch into New Zealand and acquisition of Gen2 last month.

CyberCX provides a range of managed security services; risk and compliance; incident response; penetration testing and assurance; security integration and engineering; consulting and education services. 

John Paitaridis, CyberCX’s CEO, said the acquisition established CyberCX’s penetration testing workforce as the largest in the region. 

"Insomnia Security provides CyberCX with a significant enhancement to our security testing expertise and a major boost to our trans-Tasman capability," he said. 

"The Insomnia Security team has a global reputation, specialising in offensive security testing services."

Insomnia Security specialises in offensive security testing services and is a leader in defending against the most current attacks and exploitation techniques.

“We are a proudly sovereign organisation, with a core mission to protect and defend New Zealand and Australian businesses and government from sophisticated cyber threats," Paitaridis said.

Through the CyberCX group, Insomnia Security could now harness CyberCX’s regional cyber security business and capabilities. 

“What CyberCX is building is truly unique – New Zealand’s most formidable force of cyber security professionals," said Insomnia Security managing director Brett Moore.

Moore described the operation as :"A world class cyber security capability with a dedicated trans-Tasman focus" bringing greater reach and scale to Insomnia's work. 

CyberCX said it plans to invest more than $30 million into the local New Zealand cyber market and increase its New Zealand workforce to more than 100 employees in the next year.

It plans to expand its offices in Wellington and Auckland, and open an office in Christchurch as well as investing in a New Zealand security operations centre (SOC) capability and local cyber workforce development.

“Our mission is to build a New Zealand workforce with the best cyber security talent the market has to offer and deliver exceptional customer experience," said CyberCX NZ CEO Grant Smith.


Tags Gen2CyberCXsecurityInsomnia Security

