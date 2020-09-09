Catalyst Cloud teams with Amazee.io to deliver hosting system used in Australian government

Lagoon is the only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, partners say

Bruno Lago (Catalyst Cloud) Credit: Supplied

A cloud web-hosting system used by the Australian government's whole of government digital platform, GovCMS, is now available in New Zealand.

The GovCMS platform hosts almost 400 government-related websites receiving hundreds of millions of hits per month.



Global cloud managed web hosting service provider amazee.io and NZ cloud computing platform Catalyst Cloud are collaborating in the effort to offer a New Zealand based version of the open source hosting platform.

Based on Kubernetes and using amazee.io’s open source hosting platform, Lagoon, and Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure, the solution is built to autoscale to meet demand, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and availability.

The offer comes as the current all of government web hosting platform contract comes up for review.

The Department of Internal Affairs launched its Common Web Platform (CWP) in 2013 and the contract, which had been renewed for two years, expires this month.

Catalyst Cloud said the partnership offered a compelling alternative to hosting solutions provided by the "big names in the business" without a local presence for organisations concerned about data sovereignty.

Lagoon, which claims to be the only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, comes with a 99.9 per cent-plus up-time guarantee.

Customers can host in a multi-tenant environment or in their own dedicated cluster.

Lagoon supports Drupal, Silverstripe, WordPress, Laravel, Node.JS, and most other content management systems.

Sites hosted by amazee.io maintained their stability through the COVID-19 online surge thanks to Lagoon’s ability to autoscale their hosting infrastructure, Catalyst Cloud said.



“Data privacy, security, speed and platform scalability are undeniably the highest-ranked requirements of today's enterprises and organisations,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io.

“Partnering and innovating with Catalyst Cloud in New Zealand gives local companies and government-related agencies the opportunity to host their applications and data in New Zealand on a fully managed, enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable container- based platform."

New releases of code are made to Lagoon monthly and the full codebase is maintained on GitHub, so developers have complete insight into releases, configuration and architecture, and can contribute to features, discussions and documentation.

This helps with issue debugging, prevents vendor lock-in and provides insight into future development, the partners said. 24x7 monitoring and chat support was available directly from amazee.io’s systems engineers.

Catalyst Cloud’s managing director, Bruno Lago said amazee.io's expertise and world-leading platform, and Catalyst Cloud's state-of-the-art infrastructure and true cloud services, were a winning combination.

"The web hosting solution also allows data to be stored securely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in datacentres powered by companies generating renewable energy."