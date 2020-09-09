Menu
Catalyst Cloud teams with Amazee.io to deliver hosting system used in Australian government

Catalyst Cloud teams with Amazee.io to deliver hosting system used in Australian government

Lagoon is the only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, partners say

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Bruno Lago (Catalyst Cloud)

Bruno Lago (Catalyst Cloud)

Credit: Supplied

A cloud web-hosting system used by the Australian government's whole of government digital platform, GovCMS, is now available in New Zealand.

The GovCMS platform hosts almost 400 government-related websites receiving hundreds of millions of hits per month. 

Global cloud managed web hosting service provider amazee.io and NZ cloud computing platform Catalyst Cloud are collaborating in the effort to offer a New Zealand based version of the open source hosting platform. 

Based on Kubernetes and using amazee.io’s open source hosting platform, Lagoon, and Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure, the solution is built to autoscale to meet demand, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and availability. 

The offer comes as the current all of government web hosting platform contract comes up for review.

The Department of Internal Affairs launched its Common Web Platform (CWP) in 2013 and the contract, which had been renewed for two years, expires this month. 

Catalyst Cloud said the partnership offered a compelling alternative to hosting solutions provided by the "big names in the business" without a local presence for organisations concerned about data sovereignty.

Lagoon, which claims to be the only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, comes with a 99.9 per cent-plus up-time guarantee.

Customers can host in a multi-tenant environment or in their own dedicated cluster.

Lagoon supports Drupal, Silverstripe, WordPress, Laravel, Node.JS, and most other content management systems. 

Sites hosted by amazee.io maintained their stability through the COVID-19 online surge thanks to Lagoon’s ability to autoscale their hosting infrastructure, Catalyst Cloud said.

“Data privacy, security, speed and platform scalability are undeniably the highest-ranked requirements of today's enterprises and organisations,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. 

“Partnering and innovating with Catalyst Cloud in New Zealand gives local companies and government-related agencies the opportunity to host their applications and data in New Zealand on a fully managed, enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable container- based platform."

New releases of code are made to Lagoon monthly and the full codebase is maintained on GitHub, so developers have complete insight into releases, configuration and architecture, and can contribute to features, discussions and documentation. 

This helps with issue debugging, prevents vendor lock-in and provides insight into future development, the partners said. 24x7 monitoring and chat support was available directly from amazee.io’s systems engineers.

Catalyst Cloud’s managing director, Bruno Lago said amazee.io's expertise and world-leading platform, and Catalyst Cloud's state-of-the-art infrastructure and true cloud services, were a winning combination. 

"The web hosting solution also allows data to be stored securely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in datacentres powered by companies generating renewable energy."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Catalyst CloudAmazee.io

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 