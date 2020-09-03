Menu
COVID-19 driving A/NZ managed security services spend growth

COVID-19 driving A/NZ managed security services spend growth

Expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 12.3 per cent

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Illustration 127293379 © Blackboard373 | Dreamstime.com

Managed security services spending is primed for long-term growth in Australia and New Zealand over the next five years.

Across the A/NZ region, security services revenue is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 per cent.

This translates to a revenue forecast of A$5.5 billion in Australia and NZ$821 million in New Zealand by 2024, according to research from IDC.

COVID-19 has been the cause for this growth, the research firm claimed, as the pandemic has "significantly" changed security priorities.

Emily Lynch, A/NZ associate market analyst for IT services at IDC, added that the surge was associated with organisations tackling the risks associated with remote working and education.

In fact, Lynch claimed managed security services are anticipated to have the strongest growth across security-related services.

Furthermore, the research noted that as the style of work and learning focuses on operating remotely, it’s not only the employees and students that have to adapt but the security around them as well.

To back this up, IDC highlighted the recent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks hitting the NZX as one reason why it's important for businesses needing to adapt their security to vulnerabilities exposed by the constantly changing circumstances.

This message is getting through to businesses, with IDC’s Asia/Pacific Enterprise IT and Business Services Sourcing Survey finding 81 per cent of New Zealand and 73 per cent of Australian organisations are looking to make more investments into manage security service providers.

"The pandemic has caused a massive shake-up in external services needs, and customers must now evaluate whether their current services provider ticks the new boxes created by COVID-19,” Lynch added.

“Although not all customers are facing cutbacks, for many organisations, gestures of additional support and goodwill will go a long way to bolstering trust through the partnership and ensuring repeat business when the time comes for contract renewal."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IDC

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 