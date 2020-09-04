Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are...

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the Innovation Awards in 2020, featuring a powerful line-up of emerging and established partners.
This year plays host to over 170 finalist submissions — spanning nearly 90 businesses across partner, vendor and distributor organisations — in recognition of increased focus on customer innovation and excellence.
The Awards will honour the channel across a range of categories, including Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.
Following an overwhelming response, finalist submissions were selected by a shortlist panel consisting of Reseller News editor Leon Spencer; Reseller News associate publisher Cherry Yumul; Reseller News group channel director Eduardo Silva and Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee Keith Watson.
The winners will now be selected by an expansive panel of more than 80 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.
Winners will be unveiled during this year’s annual Reseller News Innovation Awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.
Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
PARTNER VALUE
Enterprise
Cyclone
Datacom
Lexel Systems
Lightwire Business
NTT
SecOps NZ
Mid-market
CCL
CodeBlue
Consegna.Cloud
Digital Island
Dynamo6
Kordia
Lexel Systems
Softsource
TIMG
vBridge
SMB
Advantage
Base2
CodeBlue
iT360 Limited
Lexel Systems
Lightwire Business
Customer Value
Digital Island
Enlighten Designs
Lancom Technology
Lexel Systems
Mobico
SAS IT
SecOps NZ
Softsource
Vodafone
Collaboration
Inteso – a consortium between Consegna, UneeQ and Aportio.
Lexel Systems
Lightwire Business
Network for Learning
Corporate Citizen
Base2
Enlighten Designs
Lightwire Business
Network for Learning
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
Cloud
Cloud Technology Partners, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Consegna.Cloud
Digital Island
Leaven
The Instillery
Digital Transformation
asBuilt Digital
Company-X
Consegna.Cloud
Datacom
Enlighten Designs
Leaven
Lexel Systems
SecureCom
Softsource
Smart Technology
Consegna.Cloud
Enlighten Designs
enterpriseIT
The Instillery
UneeQ
IoT
Company-X
Datacom
Dynamo6
ModuSense
Read more on the next page...