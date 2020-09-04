Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are...

This year plays host to over 170 finalist submissions -- spanning nearly 90 businesses across partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the Innovation Awards in 2020, featuring a powerful line-up of emerging and established partners.

The Awards will honour the channel across a range of categories, including Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.

Following an overwhelming response, finalist submissions were selected by a shortlist panel consisting of Reseller News editor Leon Spencer; Reseller News associate publisher Cherry Yumul; Reseller News group channel director Eduardo Silva and Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee Keith Watson.

The winners will now be selected by an expansive panel of more than 80 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Winners will be unveiled during this year’s annual Reseller News Innovation Awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise

Cyclone

Datacom

Lexel Systems

Lightwire Business

NTT

SecOps NZ

Mid-market

CCL

CodeBlue

Consegna.Cloud

Digital Island

Dynamo6

Kordia

Lexel Systems

Softsource

TIMG

vBridge

SMB

Advantage

Base2

CodeBlue

iT360 Limited

Lexel Systems

Lightwire Business

Customer Value

Digital Island

Enlighten Designs

Lancom Technology

Lexel Systems

Mobico

SAS IT

SecOps NZ

Softsource

Vodafone

Collaboration

Inteso – a consortium between Consegna, UneeQ and Aportio.

Lexel Systems

Lightwire Business

Network for Learning

Corporate Citizen

Base2

Enlighten Designs

Lightwire Business

Network for Learning

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

Cloud

Cloud Technology Partners, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Consegna.Cloud

Digital Island

Leaven

The Instillery

Digital Transformation

asBuilt Digital

Company-X

Consegna.Cloud

Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Leaven

Lexel Systems

SecureCom

Softsource

Smart Technology

Consegna.Cloud

Enlighten Designs

enterpriseIT

The Instillery

UneeQ

IoT

Company-X

Datacom

Dynamo6

ModuSense

