Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are...

This year plays host to over 170 finalist submissions -- spanning nearly 90 businesses across partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: IDG

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the Innovation Awards in 2020, featuring a powerful line-up of emerging and established partners.

This year plays host to over 170 finalist submissions — spanning nearly 90 businesses across partner, vendor and distributor organisations — in recognition of increased focus on customer innovation and excellence.

The Awards will honour the channel across a range of categories, including Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.

Following an overwhelming response, finalist submissions were selected by a shortlist panel consisting of Reseller News editor Leon Spencer; Reseller News associate publisher Cherry Yumul; Reseller News group channel director Eduardo Silva and Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee Keith Watson.

The winners will now be selected by an expansive panel of more than 80 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Winners will be unveiled during this year’s annual Reseller News Innovation Awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise

  • Cyclone

  • Datacom

  • Lexel Systems

  • Lightwire Business

  • NTT

  • SecOps NZ

Mid-market

  • CCL

  • CodeBlue

  • Consegna.Cloud

  • Digital Island

  • Dynamo6

  • Kordia

  • Lexel Systems

  • Softsource

  • TIMG

  • vBridge

SMB

  • Advantage

  • Base2

  • CodeBlue

  • iT360 Limited

  • Lexel Systems

  • Lightwire Business

Customer Value

  • Digital Island

  • Enlighten Designs

  • Lancom Technology

  • Lexel Systems

  • Mobico

  • SAS IT

  • SecOps NZ

  • Softsource

  • Vodafone

Collaboration

  • Inteso – a consortium between Consegna, UneeQ and Aportio.

  • Lexel Systems

  • Lightwire Business

  • Network for Learning

Corporate Citizen

  • Base2

  • Enlighten Designs

  • Lightwire Business

  • Network for Learning

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

Cloud

  • Cloud Technology Partners, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

  • Consegna.Cloud

  • Digital Island

  • Leaven

  • The Instillery

Digital Transformation

  • asBuilt Digital

  • Company-X

  • Consegna.Cloud

  • Datacom

  • Enlighten Designs

  • Leaven

  • Lexel Systems

  • SecureCom

  • Softsource

Smart Technology

  • Consegna.Cloud

  • Enlighten Designs

  • enterpriseIT

  • The Instillery

  • UneeQ

IoT

  • Company-X

  • Datacom

  • Dynamo6

  • ModuSense

Read more on the next page...


