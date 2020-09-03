Menu
Intel unveils Tiger Lake chips to confront Apple, rising rivals

Intel unveils Tiger Lake chips to confront Apple, rising rivals

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies and Samsung Electronics

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Martyn Williams/IDGNS

Intel has unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops that it hopes will help it regain lost market share and counter forthcoming Apple machines with Apple-designed chips.

Intel said the chips use a new manufacturing technique and other tweaks that make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence to reduce background noise during video calls.

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies and Samsung Electronics and that 50 machines from different makers will be available for the holiday shopping season.

The Tiger Lake processors come as Intel, one of the few chip companies that both designs and makes its own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays. The company has started to lose market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices that use outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In a pre-recorded presentation streamed on Wednesday, Intel executives focused on real-world performance. Showcasing the new chip's graphics capability, Intel executives claimed better frame-rate performance than rival chips from Nvidia Corp and AMD, and presented a video clip of a young gamer beating her father while his laptop lagged.

Intel announced a new co-brand for Project Athena laptops, co-engineered with manufacturers, that use Tiger Lake chips called "Intel Evo." The project is aimed at boosting consumer confidence in sometimes-disappointing claims about features such as battery life.

The branding will be available to partners that make high-end machines, similar to the "Ultrabook" branding campaign that Intel launched in 2011 after Apple introduced its MacBook Air machines. Apple, which announced in June it would quit using Intel chips and move to its own Apple Silicon chips, plans to release the first such machines this year.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Tom Brown and Richard Chang)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Appleintel

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 