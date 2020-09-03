Menu
2degrees teams with Fortinet to plug home worker security gap

2degrees teams with Fortinet to plug home worker security gap

Too many small businesses still think security is no big deal

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Andrew Fairgray (2degrees)

Andrew Fairgray (2degrees)

Credit: Supplied

Telco 2degrees has tapped Fortinet to boost security for those working from home through a new secure fibre bundle.

Called "work from home fibre" the bundle delivers business grade broadband through a dedicated fibre connection to employees’ homes. 

As part of the package, businesses will also get a web filtering, a service that enables them to block sites known for phishing, malware and other security threats.

Andrew Fairgray, chief business officer at 2degrees, said while this product helps to keep business information safe, customers should still do their due diligence and not rely on one product alone to protect their businesses. 

“There are several ways businesses can protect themselves from falling victim to a cyber-attack and one is to make sure they have the right tools in place," Fairgray said. 

"Work from home fibre is an effective way of blocking content which could be dangerous to data and equipment. However, even with tools in place it’s important that business owners educate themselves and their employees on ways to keep their information safe.”

2degrees said its research reveals that 41 per cent of small Kiwi businesses did not have a security resource in place. Twenty-nine per cent of small businesses also didn’t think data security was a big deal.

The product offers web filtering with customers offered two filtering options; a health and safety filter and a non-work sites filter. 

The health and safety option will filter out security risks such as known malicious websites, spam URLs and phishing. It also filters out sites featuring inappropriate content and extremist activity. 

The non-work related category includes sites for streaming and downloads. 

Fortinet actively updates its platform with new sites fitting the category criteria to ensure the protection offered is up to date.

Work from home fibre 100/100Mbit/s business broadband is $89 a month on a 24-month contract and is available to 2degrees' broadband customers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags broadbandFortinet2degreesworking from homesecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 