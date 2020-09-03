Tim Hill takes over Aten leadership following restructure

Menu
Former A/NZ regional director Wesley Wong changes roles

Aten has reshuffled its local leadership, hiring Tim Hill to replace Wesley Wong as managing director for Australia and  New Zealand.

Wong, who has been with Aten in Australia since 2015, has now taken on the position of sales and marketing director. 

To fill his role, the connectivity and management solution provider turned to Raritan where Hill was previously business development manager in Sydney.

“I have always respected Aten as a market leader and strong technology vendor. Aten has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and secure connectivity solutions, and I am delighted to embark on this journey with the team in Australia and New Zealand”, Hill said.

Prior to joining Raritan, Hill held senior roles at Marketboomer, Emerson Network Power and was a country manager at Avocent.

According to Aten, Hill will be tasked with growing the Taiwanese vendor’s presence with the channel, boosting its technology solutions in the AV, KVM, and energy space.

Sectors cited for growth include remote learning, remote medical processing and security remote access.

Aten has been distributed locally by Synnex since 2017 and recently expanded its relationship with the distributor.


