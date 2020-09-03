Menu
Vodafone teams with Convai to deliver AI into contact centres

Vodafone teams with Convai to deliver AI into contact centres

Vodafone NZ and Convai parent Probe Group have been working together for over a decade

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone NZ)

Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Vodafone NZ has struck an exclusive deal with Convai to launch Vodafone Voice Concierge, to improve both the customer experience and efficiency of business call centres. 

Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and speech recognition, the system responds to a customer call, analyses the customer request and directs the call to the appropriate outcome, whether that be to talk to a call centre agent or a self-serve option. 

Convai, a division of Australian business process outsourcing company Probe Group, estimated the solution reduces the average call time by 15 to 30 seconds.

Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone business director, said the cloud-based solution was designed for businesses of all sizes and was already integrated into Vodafone’s contact centre portfolio, including its recently released Vodafone Connect (powered by AWS) and Genesys Cloud contact centre platforms. 

“Businesses with smaller contact centre needs can now enjoy the immediacy of an intelligent next-generation solution that can be up and running within two to three days,” Zwart said.

The system can be plugged straight into a unified communications system, such as Vodafone One Business or Teams Connect, providing an end-to-end solution that can be operated without the need of technical expertise, she added.

For larger enterprises with more complex contact centre requirements, including those with on-premise deployments, Vodafone Voice Concierge could be tailored into a bespoke solution managed either internally or by Vodafone.

Group CEO of Probe Group Andrew Hume said the solution’s advanced speech interpretation and AI-driven call routing meant the system could understand caller intent and respond accordingly, handling large volumes of calls.

“At the heart of Vodafone Voice Concierge is a powerful voice interpretation function that turns the conversation into text and assigns the call to a topic for the contact centre agent to view," Hume said. 

"The agent can see both the intent of the call and the caller’s full language before even speaking with the caller, turning it into a more positive experience for all."

It also enabled insightful reporting, allowing managers to view the top reasons customers were calling, leading to faster issue resolution and responses to recurring queries.

Vodafone was a long term customer of Salmat's contact centre business, which was acquired by Probe Group across A/NZ in 2018.

Vodafone Voice Concierge builds on implementations Vodafone and Probe Group had delivered together over the past decade, including functionality such as full natural language routing, voice biometric identification and dozens of self-service modules. 

Bank of New Zealand, has been using a similar Vodafone and Probe Group solution in their contact centre for years. 

“The biometric identification tools mean that customers calling us can quickly and securely verify who they are, without lots of questions or complex passwords," said BNZ GM of customer connection hubs Bridgette Dalzell.

"The introduction of open speech navigation means customers can direct where their call will go and reach the right person the first time simply by saying what they want to do.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags contact centreSalmatcall centreVodafone New Zealandmachine learningartifical intelligenceProbe GroupConvai

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 