Vodafone teams with Convai to deliver AI into contact centres

Vodafone NZ and Convai parent Probe Group have been working together for over a decade

Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone NZ) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone NZ has struck an exclusive deal with Convai to launch Vodafone Voice Concierge, to improve both the customer experience and efficiency of business call centres.

Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and speech recognition, the system responds to a customer call, analyses the customer request and directs the call to the appropriate outcome, whether that be to talk to a call centre agent or a self-serve option.

Convai, a division of Australian business process outsourcing company Probe Group, estimated the solution reduces the average call time by 15 to 30 seconds.

Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone business director, said the cloud-based solution was designed for businesses of all sizes and was already integrated into Vodafone’s contact centre portfolio, including its recently released Vodafone Connect (powered by AWS) and Genesys Cloud contact centre platforms.

“Businesses with smaller contact centre needs can now enjoy the immediacy of an intelligent next-generation solution that can be up and running within two to three days,” Zwart said.

The system can be plugged straight into a unified communications system, such as Vodafone One Business or Teams Connect, providing an end-to-end solution that can be operated without the need of technical expertise, she added.

For larger enterprises with more complex contact centre requirements, including those with on-premise deployments, Vodafone Voice Concierge could be tailored into a bespoke solution managed either internally or by Vodafone.

Group CEO of Probe Group Andrew Hume said the solution’s advanced speech interpretation and AI-driven call routing meant the system could understand caller intent and respond accordingly, handling large volumes of calls.

“At the heart of Vodafone Voice Concierge is a powerful voice interpretation function that turns the conversation into text and assigns the call to a topic for the contact centre agent to view," Hume said.

"The agent can see both the intent of the call and the caller’s full language before even speaking with the caller, turning it into a more positive experience for all."

It also enabled insightful reporting, allowing managers to view the top reasons customers were calling, leading to faster issue resolution and responses to recurring queries.

Vodafone was a long term customer of Salmat's contact centre business, which was acquired by Probe Group across A/NZ in 2018.

Vodafone Voice Concierge builds on implementations Vodafone and Probe Group had delivered together over the past decade, including functionality such as full natural language routing, voice biometric identification and dozens of self-service modules.

Bank of New Zealand, has been using a similar Vodafone and Probe Group solution in their contact centre for years.

“The biometric identification tools mean that customers calling us can quickly and securely verify who they are, without lots of questions or complex passwords," said BNZ GM of customer connection hubs Bridgette Dalzell.

"The introduction of open speech navigation means customers can direct where their call will go and reach the right person the first time simply by saying what they want to do.”

