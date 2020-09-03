Advantage joins email security vendor PowerDMARC's local partner roster

Steve Smith (Advantage) Credit: Supplied

Distributor Katana Technologies has appointed Advantage as its second New Zealand reseller of PowerDMARC, for monitoring and protecting domains from email-based cybercrime exploitation.

Advantage joins local cyber-security company Thinking on PowerDMARC's local partner roster while Catalyst Cloud has been tapped to host the local PowerDMARC point of presence.

According to a report by Verizon, 94 per cent of data breaches in 2019 started with attacks targeting people via email.

Spammers and phishers are using email as a means to spoof well-known brands, companies and government departments, compromising user accounts, stealing passwords, bank account, and credit card information.

Users often cannot tell a real message from a fake one, and often when the message appears to come from a senior trusted person in an organisation, people will respond to requests that they might otherwise not trust.

DMARC, which stands for “domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance”, is one approach to ensure email domains are authentic.



However, New Zealand government organisations, at least, appear to be behind in their adoption of DMARC.

Auckland-based security company SMX found in July that just under 20 per cent of 372 government agencies scanned had implemented DMARC in some form compared with 34 per cent of the top 100 companies and 57.9 per cent of Australian federal government agencies.

“Signing a founding partner like Advantage is a great step towards seeing increased adoption rates of DMARC across the region,” said Steve Rielly, founder of Katana Technologies.

”Initial customer trials are showing immediate value by highlighting both known and unknown issues with email security and delivery rates, and how to fix them right away."

Steve Smith, regional executive for Advantage, had already trialed the solution with clients who had been surprised to find that they have been the subject of actual and attempted email spoofing attacks.

"We are delighted to have been appointed a partner for this solution which is another weapon in our armoury of services to protect New Zealand businesses and government," Smith said.