Menu
Advantage joins email security vendor PowerDMARC's local partner roster

Advantage joins email security vendor PowerDMARC's local partner roster

DMARC helps protect organisation from email spoofing attacks

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Steve Smith (Advantage)

Steve Smith (Advantage)

Credit: Supplied

Distributor Katana Technologies has appointed Advantage as its second New Zealand reseller of PowerDMARC, for monitoring and protecting domains from email-based cybercrime exploitation.

Advantage joins local cyber-security company Thinking on PowerDMARC's local partner roster while Catalyst Cloud has been tapped to host the local PowerDMARC point of presence.

According to a report by Verizon, 94 per cent of data breaches in 2019 started with attacks targeting people via email.

Spammers and phishers are using email as a means to spoof well-known brands, companies and government departments, compromising user accounts, stealing passwords, bank account, and credit card information.

Users often cannot tell a real message from a fake one, and often when the message appears to come from a senior trusted person in an organisation, people will respond to requests that they might otherwise not trust.

DMARC, which stands for “domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance”, is one approach to ensure email domains are authentic.

However, New Zealand government organisations, at least, appear to be behind in their adoption of DMARC.

Auckland-based security company SMX found in July that just under 20 per cent of 372 government agencies scanned had implemented DMARC in some form compared with 34 per cent of the top 100 companies and 57.9 per cent of Australian federal government agencies.

“Signing a founding partner like Advantage is a great step towards seeing increased adoption rates of DMARC across the region,” said Steve Rielly, founder of Katana Technologies. 

”Initial customer trials are showing immediate value by highlighting both known and unknown issues with email security and delivery rates, and how to fix them right away."

Steve Smith, regional executive for Advantage, had already trialed the solution with clients who had been surprised to find that they have been the subject of actual and attempted email spoofing attacks. 

"We are delighted to have been appointed a partner for this solution which is another weapon in our armoury of services to protect New Zealand businesses and government," Smith said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags emailadvantageDMARCkatana technologiesPowerDMARCsecuritycybercrimbe

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 