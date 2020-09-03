Menu
Sektor parts company with Micro Focus as NextGen takes sole distributorship

Sektor parts company with Micro Focus as NextGen takes sole distributorship

The change mirrors a similar shift to NextGen in Australia last year

Rob O'Neill
Lynne Jeffery (NextGen)

Credit: Supplied

Micro Focus has appointed NextGen as sole distributor in New Zealand as part of the continuing reorganisation of its A/NZ channel.

Sole distribution simplified engagement, while maximising technical solution excellence and access to multiple layers of additional business value, said Lachlan Downing, country manager for Micro Focus in New Zealand.

The change was alo an extension of a shift seen in Australia last year where NextGen was similarly named sole distributor.

The strategy aimed to optimise the Micro Focus channel programme and ecosystem across the region to drive better partner experiences and a more profitable and sustainable model, Micro Focus said.

“With our continuing focus on the needs of the channel, NextGen’s unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners to stay relevant and remain ahead in this increasingly challenging IT environment,” said Downing.

Kendra Ross, general manager of Sektor cyber security company Duo, said Micro Focus and Sektor had mutually agreed to cease their partnership.

The companies chose to part ways for a number of reasons, she said, including the fact that Micro Focus had acquired technology that competed with some of Sektor's existing portfolio.

Micro Focus also continued to sell directly, which didn’t align with Sektor's 100 per cent channel-driven business philosophy.

"We have parted on good terms and we wish Micro Focus and NetxGen all the best in the future," Ross said.

Lynne Jeffery, who took up the reins at NextGen in July following Terry Dunn’s retirement, said the win recognised NextGen’s long-standing reputation in the market and the effectiveness of its distribution model.

The Micro Focus’s security portfolio complements NextGen’s growing number of network and security vendors.

Highly ranked in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for application security testing, for instance, is Micro Focus' Fortify software.

“Fortify for instance, is a must for any organisation developing applications, and is just an example of the breadth of technology available within the Micro Focus security portfolio,” Jeffery said.

Sektor NZ has been approached for comment.


