Google CAMP helps customers modernise cloud apps

Google Cloud App Modernisation Program offers best practices and tools for developing and delivering better apps faster via Google Cloud

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has launched a cloud application modernisation effort, which the vendor said leverages its experience in driving application delivery at speed and scale.

Unveiled August 25, the Google Cloud App Modernisation Program (CAMP) Is intended to help large enterprises modernize application development and delivery and improve speed.

Facets of Google CAMP include solutions, recommendations, and best practices for application modernisation. Specifically, the application lifecycle is covered from writing code to running and securing applications.

Practices include driving alignment between developers and operators, lean product development, and technical practices such as implementing loosely coupled architectures and continuous testing.

Delving deeper, tailored modernisation advice gained through a data-driven assessment is also available. Regardless of whether a developer is building a Kubernetes, serverless, or mainframe application, the assessment shows where to start a modernisation effort, identifies priorities and how to maximise ROI. Bottlenecks are found, as well.

Meanwhile, other key features include an extensible platform for writing code and running, securing and operating applications. Existing Google Cloud Platform services are extended to help run legacy and new applications.

Rounding off the new offering is Anthos, Google Cloud's hybrid and multi-cloud modernisation platform. The technology giant also announced hybrid AI capabilities for Anthos, including general availability of Speech-to-Text On Prem and introduced Anthos attached clusters, for managing Kubernetes clusters.

Google CAMP is based on the company’s experience in high-speed application delivery, with the company deploying 12 million builds and 650 million tests daily, along with processing 2.5 exabytes of logs monthly and parsing more than 14 quadrillion monitoring metrics.

The program also reflects six years of devops research and assessment into practices to drive high performance, Google said. Google Cloud can be accessed at cloud.google.com.


